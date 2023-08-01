NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A locally owned art gallery is encouraging New Orleans residents and tourists to shop locally by throwing a summertime block party.

ESOM Art is a well-renowned art gallery located on Royal Street, owned and operated by couple, Tony and Tracy Mose. Tony is said to have a deep love of fashion and exhibits it every day through his pieces in his “On Figurative” series.

His figurative work develops intuitively as the brush, paint and canvas speak to whether a figure is more abstract or realistic. His pieces challenge the looker to develop their own narrative about each piece.

“As such, the figures take on their own form with differing headdresses, cloaks and expressions as Tony’s own emotions are translated into each painting.”

Tracy will exhibit her “Urban Expressionism” with pieces that express emotion through instructional objects giving emphasis on the past and the present living harmoniously in truth.

“Her process involves the layering of urban structures photographed throughout New Orleans, revealing color, texture and artistic nuance.”

“The summer block party is a way for businesses on Magazine Street to cross-promote while encouraging visitors and residents alike to shop local. We have 20 businesses participating, so it will be a fun night to go out on Magazine Street,” says Tracy.

Other businesses at the party will have special add-ons to draw in the crowd. Those in attendance will be:

Alex Beard Studio

Art & Eyes

Cazador Art Gallery

Current Crop Roasting Shop

Dunn & Sonnier

ErgoFit

Fancy

Glasskin

Jillian Mac Fine Art

Kiehl’s Since 1851

LiBird Studio

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

Nola Boards

Rambo Flesh Art

Sotre

Sullivan Gallery

United Apparel Liquidators

West London Boutique

Zana Brown Studio

The block party will happen along Magazine Street on Thursday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

