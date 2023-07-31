NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “Elf in Concert” is making a tour stop in New Orleans on Friday, December 22.

The event is part of a tour across 31 cities worldwide. It will feature the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

The New Orleans show will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Saenger Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at the Saenger Theater’s website or box office.

