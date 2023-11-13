NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grammy award-winning artist Drake is making a stop in New Orleans during his 2024 tour titled “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?”

Officials with ASM Global and Live Nation made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 13, noting the tour follows his 2023 “It’s All a Blur” tour.

The tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 18, 2024, and make a stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for two shows on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

Grammy award-winning artist J. Cole will join Drake on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17, with a Cash App Card presale on Wednesday, Nov. 15. For more information about the tour and tickets, visit the Drake Related website.

