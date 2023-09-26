NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets to see “Disney Princess – The Concert” at the Saenger Theatre will go on sale Friday, Sept. 29.

The show will kick off on March 5, 2024, with a performance in Tennessee. The concert will visit 39 cities and make a stop at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on April 4, 2024.

“Disney Princess- The Concert” will feature Broadway stars Lissa deGuzman, Syndee Winters and Anneliese van der Pol.

At the concert, attendees can expect to hear a set of 30 Disney songs including, “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend” and ” How Far I’ll Go.”

The show will also include “new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office, the Saenger Theatre website or the Disney Concerts website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts