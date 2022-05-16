NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Disney Junior is back with an all-new live show that for the first time ever, features characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.”

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the Saenger Theatre on Friday, November 25. The new characters will join Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage.

The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available at the Saenger Theatre box office, which is located at 1111 Canal Street. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Presale tickets are available on the following dates:

Spotify Fans First presale begins on May 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences.

DJ Photo 4 – Photo credit Disney – Matt Petit

The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

DJ Live On Tour Logo

“We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’,” says Shank.

“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances. We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.