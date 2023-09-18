NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Deutsches Haus announced that Oktoberfest will take over the banks of Bayou St. John once again this year.

Guests can expect authentic German food, live music, dancing, a beer holding contest, a German sing-along group, beer selections, the Chicken Dance, “oom-pah music” and more.

Festival organizers say as for the food, guests will be presented with:

Over two tons of German sausage

2,000 pounds of German potato salad

445 gallons of sauerkraut and purple cabbage

200 pounds of German cheese

5,625 pretzels

1,000 German pizzas

35 gallons and 12,500 packets of mustard

500 kegs of beer

600 bottles of wine

5000 shots of Schnapps

22 flavors of Schnapps

20 different German beers

The annual German festival will span six days across three weekends. It will be held on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. On Fridays, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and children 12 years and younger can enter for free. The festival will be held at 1700 Moss St. in New Orleans. For more information, visit the festival website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts