‘Dancing with the Stars’ icon Derek Hough helping animals find forever homes

NEW ORLEANS— ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancer, award-winning choreographer, actor, and singer Derek Hough is teaming up with Purina ONE for a 28-day Challenge, which supports shelter pets.

The Purina ONE 28-day Challenge is helping adoptable pets find their forever homes, and help raise money for the Petfinder Foundation. When pet owners register for the 28-day Challenge, Purina ONE will donate $1 for each new sign up (up to 28,000) to the Petfinder Foundation to waive adoption fees and help more doges and cats find good homes.

In the past, Purina ONE has donated nearly 8-million pounds of dog and cat food, worth more than $11 million. Purina ONE has supported shelters for more than 15 years through its Purina Shelter Champions program.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with Derek Hough about his love for his pets, about the 28-day Challenge, and what he’s been up to.

Derek Hough spent a decade as a pro dancer on the hit ABC TV show, “Dancing With The Stars.” He’s also appeared in movies, stage shows, and TV productions. Hough won “Dancing With The Stars” a record six times with his celebrity dance partners. He has received two Emmy Awards for his choreography on “Dancing With The Stars.”

For more information on Purina One’s and Pet Finder’s 28-Day Challenge with Derek Hough, click HERE.