NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Despite the heat crowds are painting the French Quarter red for the annual Red Dress Run Saturday, Aug. 12.

Hosted by the New Orleans Hash House Harriers, this annual event brought not only a burst of color to the city but also a support for a meaningful cause.

Attendees are not just dressed up in crimson hues for a good time; they did to make a difference and contribute to local charitable efforts.

With the festivities kicking off around 9:00 a.m. at Crescent Park, participants embarked on a two-mile journey through the heart of the French Quarter.

Those interested in joining in on the fun or learning more about the Red Dress Run, details and updates can be found on the Hash House Harriers’ website.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.