Covington White Linen Night postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Concerts and outdoor events are returning, and many are requiring proof of vaccination as part of new safety protocols designed to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. But while experts say being outdoors is less risky in general, they continue to recommend additional precautions for those visiting crowded outdoor venues.

Health experts say the delta variant is more contagious than the strain American was dealing with last winter, and even fully vaccinated people need to be careful in certain situations.