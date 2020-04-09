Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on his wife

(KLAS) – Country music singer Luke Bryan and his wife are known for pulling pranks on each other – in the latest practical joke Bryan decided to sneak up on his wife when she went for a bike ride.

“Lina gets hit with the train horn. #quarantine #toottoot,” the Nashville musician joked on Instagram.

The video shows Bryan honking his horn, which sounds like a train horn, and laughing as his wife appears to lose control, veer into the grass and keel over.

Aside from a small bump on the shin, she wasn’t hurt.

The family is known for posting their pranks on Instagram. No one is safe including their kids and friends.