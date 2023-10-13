NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Award-winning country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum is bringing his Burn It Down Tour to New Orleans in 2024.

The 41-date tour will filled with electrifying live performances. The tour will start on Jan. 18 in Washington and will make it to New Orleans by April 11, with its end in Corpus Christi on Aug. 31.

The concerts will also feature the acts from Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic,” said McCollum.

Tickets go on presale on Oct. 17 and the general sale will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

