NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a unique restaurant that combines flavors of the East and West. The executive chef liked the idea of coolinary so much that he extended their specials for an entire month.

You can catch the coolinary deals at Silk Road Restaurant and Wine Bar in the Marigny until Saturday, Sept. 30.

Chef Ganesh Ayyengar has taken Asian-Creole flavors and made them into delectable dishes.

On the coolinary menu, he’s serving up many items with fun twists on them – including a crab bisque infused with lemongrass. To check out other infused dishes, visit the Silk Road Restaurant and Wine Bar website.

Chef Ganesh says coolinary is a great way to try several dishes for an unbeatable price.

You can get the three-course coolinary menu at Silk Road Restaurant and Wine Bar for just $40. The wine pairing is an additional $20.

