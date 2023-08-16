NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are halfway through August, which means you still have about two weeks left to indulge in Coolinary specials at participating restaurants in New Orleans. Those restaurants have pre-fixed menus for pre-fixed prices.

Red Fish Grill on Bourbon Street is one of the restaurants participating.

Known for its dock-to-pot mentality, the restaurant specializes in seafood dishes, which is evident in its Coolinary menu.

Executive Chef Chris Vazquez served up some of the specials to WGNO’s Amy Russo.

For brunch, Chris made alligator and sausage seafood gumbo, crab croque madame and a summer berry cobbler. Those are just three of the items featured on their brunch menu, which costs $40 per person.

For dinner, Chris pulled out all the stops. He prepared shrimp bienville, gulf fish saltimbocca and a passion fruit creme brulee. The three-course dinner special is $45 per person and was not limited to just those items.

The chef says Coolinary is a great way to beat the heat and get a discount on some delicious food.

If you find yourself walking along Bourbon Street, be sure to check out Red Fish Grill.

Visit the restaurant’s website to see the full brunch and dinner menus.

