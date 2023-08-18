NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you’re looking for something fun to do, and grabbing a bite afterward, Ralph’s on the Park is in the perfect spot for you.

It’s one of the restaurants participating in Ccoolinary.

Ralph’s on the Park overlooks one of New Orleans’ most popular parks, City Park.

The building that’s housing the restaurant was a coffeehouse over 150 years ago, but now it’s home to a restaurant that incorporates fresh ingredients into local cuisine.

Executive Chef Knut Mjelde prepared some of the Coolinary dishes for WGNO’s Amy Russo.

Beginning with brunch, Knut started with the first course, the City Park salad along with soup du jour. The second course was steak and egg hussarde, which is a petite filet with roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic hollandaise, a poached egg, ham, and a house made English muffin. For dessert, Knut pulled out a limoncello pistachio mousse.

The three-course brunch experience is $45.

Those are just a few of the options on the brunch menu this Coolinary.

For lunch, you get two courses for $25. The chef, again, made the City Park salad and soup du jour, which are your two options for the first course. The second course is chef-made BBQ Gulf shrimp.

To view their full coolinary lunch menu, visit the Ralph’s on the Park website.

So, if you’re walking around City Park and get a craving for some good food, stop in Ralph’s on the Park.

