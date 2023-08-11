GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — As Coolinary continues, so does WGNO’s series highlighting some of the participating restaurants. One of those restaurants is Legacy Steak and Chop in Gretna.

It’s one of two restaurants participating in the special on the Westbank.

The head chef at Legacy Steak and Chop was born and raised in Louisiana, and you can tell in his cooking. We are talking about Chef Brian Johnson.

For Coolinary, Brian has two different menus: one for lunch, the other for dinner.

He showed our Amy Russo some of the items from both menus.

For lunch, the chef made crab and corn bisque as well as a Maine-style gulf shrimp roll.

For dinner, Brian cooked up the crawfish cornbread skillet, ultimate wedge salafe and steak frites. He finished the meal with an apple crumble.

To see the rest of the lunch and dinner options, visit the Coolinary website.

Lunch is $25 and dinner is rolling for $40.

