NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the 19th year of a culinary tradition in New Orleans—- restaurants across the city are offering special set menus for special set prices.

It’s all for Coolinary 2023.

Gris Gris in the Lower Garden District is one of them.

Chef de Cuisine Bradley Marshall served up WGNO’s Amy Russo the Coolinary menu for 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website to see what dishes Gris Gris has to offer.

Gris Gris is a neighborhood restaurant on Magazine Street that has been making a name for itself since 2018. According to dictionary.com, Gris Gris is an African or Caribbean charm or amulet, especially used in voodoo.

The atmosphere of the restaurant reflects that with lots of pieces showcasing New Orleans voodoo culture.

So, if you’re in the Lower Garden District and craving some good food, head to Gris Gris. It’s $50 per person for dinner if you stick to the Coolinary menu.

