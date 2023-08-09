NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO continues to highlight some restaurants participating in Coolinary with a spot that’s perfect for date night — or if you’re just hungry for a good meal.

Couvant is a French-inspired restaurant that uses fresh, local ingredients. It’s located on Magazine Street in the Central Business District.

Executive Chef Ryan Pearson showcased some of the dishes on the restaurant’s Coolinary menu to WGNO’s Amy Russo.

Some of those dishes included beet salad, Gulf Fish Chaudree and Crème brûlée.

To check out the rest of the dishes offered at the restaurant during Coolinary, visit the Couvant website.

Ryan says Coolinary brings locals to the restaurants while there isn’t much going on in the city.

Dinner is $45 per person. Couvant also offers lunch and brunch specials as well.

