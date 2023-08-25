NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At this coolinary restaurant, it’s all chef’s choice!

Costera is a Spanish-style tapas restaurant located on Prytania Street in Uptown. Chef de Cuisine Kathryn Searcy serves up a three-course tasting menu.

The menu includes (but is not limited to) American Red Snapper Crudo, charred romaine, papas bravas, a boneless ribeye, and dessert. The coolinary menu is available for dinner at $50 per person.

“I think it’s a really great time to get out and try a place you haven’t tried before,” said Chef Kathryn. “Specifically here, you get a great variety of dishes, all for a wonderful price. Costera is a great place for any occasion. A casual night out, a date night, a celebration. The atmosphere is wonderful, and the service is great. And obviously, I think the food is pretty awesome too.”

To check out the three-course coolinary experiences, visit Costera’s website.

