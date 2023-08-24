METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — If you’re looking for a Coolinary deal, but don’t want to get caught up in New Orleans traffic, there’s a great South American restaurant outside the city with a unique flair.

We are talking about Brasa Steakhouse in Metairie.

It’s a restaurant fit for a special occasion or if you’re just in the mood for a really good steak.

Owner and Chef Edgar Caro showed WGNO’s Amy Russo the dishes he’s serving up on the Coolinary menu this year.

Tuna ceviche and risotto de zetas were among two of the first courses on the menu. A grilled skirt steak, petit filet, and grilled pork chop will be your second course. Dessert will be your third course.

The three-course dinner menu is $50.

Brasa is one of two restaurants on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish participating in Coolinary. The other, Zocalo, is located right next door and is owned by Edgar, as well.

Visit Brasa’s website to see the menu or visit the Coolinary website to see Zocalo’s menu.

