Controversial app Yik Yak is back. Here’s what’s new

CHICAGO (WGN) — The social media app Yik Yak is back after a four-year hiatus.

The app allows users to view discussion threads called “yaks” within a five mile radius while remaining anonymous.

For now, the app is only available for iPhone users in the United States, but the company said it does plan to expand.

The format led to accusations of cyber harassment, threats, bullying, and discriminatory speech. There were also threats of bomb and gun violence.

Now, users can downvote and report threads that are not in line with community guardrails.

There’s also a section on the website for mental health and stay-safe resources.