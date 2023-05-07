NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crowds came to celebrate the final day of Jazz Fest 2023.

The day kicked off with good weather and lots of great music. Sunday’s acts included Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, NE-YO, Tom Jones, and Kermit Ruffins.

Festgoers have come far and wide to experience the music, food, crafts, and entertainment and many are leaving with merch.

New Orleans local and festival goer Karen Cusimano discusses her experience supporting vendors at the fest stating, “The vendors are doing everything they need to. They’ve been struggling and they’re hoping everyone comes out. Support them and come out to eat some good food and have some good merch.”

Those who couldn’t make it out to the fest, but still want to check it out can visit the festival’s official Twitter page for highlights.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.