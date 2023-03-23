COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A popular destination for children’s fun is reopening its doors once again to families on the North Shore. That’s right, Chuck E. Cheese is reopening in Covington!

On Thursday (March. 30th) from 5-7 p.m., families are invited to bring out the little ones for a special event at the newly remolded location. The event will feature raffle prizes, free cake, and a chance to hand out with Chuck and his friends.

The first 25 families will also be able to participate in free gameplay.

The location was closed to focus on providing improvements on current games, better pricing, and updated gaming systems.

