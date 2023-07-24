NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Summertime, and the sipping’s easy…especially when you’re in the Big Easy.

For some, gathering with friends and grabbing a drink can be a fun way to embrace the spirit of summer and leave the stress of the week behind.

But how do you decide where to go? Is it the drink selection? The atmosphere? Location? Food offerings?

No matter how you decide, WGNO compiled a list of a few New Orleans bars and restaurants serving up mixed drinks and frozen cocktails that are sure to get you in the summer spirit.

The Rum House

This Magazine Street Caribbean restaurant brings island vibes to the Big Easy with a spread of Caribbean-inspired tacos and plates, a rum bar and “boat drinks,” according to the Rum House Facebook page. Included in its line-up of rum beverages is a frozen Blueberry Hill Mojito made with Don Q Rum and steeped blueberry mint lime syrup.

3128 Magazine Street

Hours Daily: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Manolito

This French Quarter bar and cafe offers Cuban bites and classic cocktails that place emphasis on technique and details, according to the Manolito website. In addition to cocktails, Manolito has a plethora of frozen, blended beverages, including the “Jazz Daiquiri” made with Bacardi Añejo Cuatro, crème de cacao, coffee beans and lime.

508 Dumaine Street

Hours Daily: Bar: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Kitchen: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Pat O’Brien’s

This almost 90-year-old Bourbon Street bar has become a classic for locals and tourists alike. With indoor and outdoor seating, Pat O’Brien’s offers an array of signature and classic cocktails, with one being the “Cat-5 Margarita.” The Cat-5 Margarita combines the house hurricane mix with tequila to add a New Orleans twist to a classic cocktail.

718 St. Peter Street

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.



New Orleans Social House

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok this summer, you’ve probably heard that “spritz season” is in full swing. For those wanting to participate in the trend, New Orleans Social House is serving up a Limoncello Spritzer made with limoncello, sparkling wine and rosemary, according to its website.

752 Tchoupitoulas Street

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.



Hot Tin

This St. Charles Avenue roof-top bar offers a view of Downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River, an array of quirky knick-knacks and an offering of interesting cocktails, including the “Second Line Spritz,” according to the Hot Tin website. The Second Line Spritz contains Cazadores tequila, grapefruit, Bonal, lemon and sparkling wine.

2031 St. Charles Avenue

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday – Saturday: 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.



Bakery Bar

Originally built to house Debbie Does Doberge, Bakery Bar offers sweet and savory bites with a variety of sweet cocktails, including the “Mr. Beaverton’s Pistachio Fiasco,” which includes vodka, Cocchi Americano, Monin pistachio syrup, lemon and bubbles, according to its website. They also offer a selection of mocktails, including the “Peek-A-Blue,” which contains basil, honey, lemon and butterfly pea tea.

1179 Annunciation Street

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



