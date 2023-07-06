Scenes from the first annual Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all fried chicken connoisseurs—the annual National Fried Chicken Festival is back, celebrating 6 years in New Orleans!

Sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the festival will feature live music, cooking demonstrations and a stacked lineup of restaurants all competing for titles like, “best fried chicken” and “best use of chicken in a dish.”

With this year’s theme, “Food is Culture,” the two-day event invites locals and visitors who share the love of fried chicken.

The Festival will be held along Lakeshore Drive, from Franklin Avenue to the Seabrook Bridge.

Cleveland Spears, III, Executive Producer of the Festival says, “We are incredibly excited to bring this festival back to its new home on the New Orleans Lakefront. We look forward to another unforgettable festival alongside Raising Cane’s and all the partners who make this possible.”

Those wishing to attend can spread their wings September 30 to October 1. Tickets start at $25 for the entire weekend and $15 for single day admission.

More information is on the website, FriedChickenFestival.com

