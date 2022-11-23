GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — The City of Gretna welcomes residents to grab their passports to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season. Through November 25th going all the way to December 18th, the city is hosting several holiday festivities for the whole family to get in the spirit of Christmas.

Guests can be sure to expect many different events such as their Teddy Bear Brunch to a Christmas Parade followed by a tree lighting. On November 25th, they will kick off the season with a Holiday light display on Huey P. Long Avenue.

On the first day of December, residents can ready themselves to be transported into a holiday wonderland by grabbing their Christmas passports, which serve as a raffle for a gift basket filled with treats from local Gretna businesses. They will be available at Gretna’s Famers’ Market, City Hall or Welcome center.

For more information and a complete list of events be sure to check out the Christmas in Gretna website.

