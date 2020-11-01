Catch The 54th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday November 11th 7PM On WGNO-TV ABC

Catch The 54th Annual CMA Awards November 11th 7PM On WGNO TV ABC. Hosted by legend Reba McEntire and Hootie And The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, it’ll be the first time country music’s biggest names will come together safely, socially distant and all in one room. The evening will also be audience-free in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out artists’ reactions to the historic 2020 broadcast and its changes. Complete with an unforgettable and quite emotional, tribute performance performances by Rucker and surprise stars, the night will include appearances by Lady A, Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett feat. McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.



Furthermore, country music legend Charley Pride is set to to receive the 2020 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous recipients of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016) and Kris Kristofferson (2019).



But before country music’s biggest night commences 7PM on Wednesday November 11th, make sure to catch the CMA Celebration special starting at 6:30PM, also on WGNO-TV ABC. The half hour special will feature interviews with legends of country music, top hit makers and up and coming stars.



“We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of Country Music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest Country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!”