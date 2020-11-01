Catch The 54th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday November 11th 7PM On WGNO-TV ABC

|Catch The 54th Annual CMA Awards November 11th 7PM On WGNO TV ABC. Hosted by legend Reba McEntire and Hootie And The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, it’ll be the first time country music’s biggest names will come together safely, socially distant and all in one room. The evening will also be audience-free in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out artists’ reactions to the historic 2020 broadcast and its changes. Complete with an unforgettable and quite emotional, tribute performance performances by Rucker and surprise stars, the night will include appearances by Lady A, Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett feat. McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.
Furthermore, country music legend Charley Pride is set to to receive the 2020 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous recipients of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016) and Kris Kristofferson (2019).
But before country music’s biggest night commences 7PM on Wednesday November 11th, make sure to catch the CMA Celebration special starting at 6:30PM, also on WGNO-TV ABC. The half hour special will feature interviews with legends of country music, top hit makers and up and coming stars.
“We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of Country Music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest Country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!”
What else to expect from the 54th Annual CMA Awards evening?
- Gabby Barrett will be joined by Charlie Puth for her CMA Single of the Year nominated “I Hope”
- Thomas Rhett performs his CMA Musical Event of the Year nominated “Be A Light” along with Reba McEntire and others
- Hall of Famer Reba McEntire collaborates with Darrius Rucker for a show stopping collaboration
- Darius Rucker sings with Lady A to perform his new single “Beers & Sunshine”
- North Carolina native Eric Church performs “Hell of a View”
- Luke Combs takes the stage for “Cold As You”
- Nominees Florida Georgia line belt outs their hit “Long Live”
- Top nominee Miranda Lambert with seven nominations performs her memorable “Settling Down”
- Three time nominee McBryde sings “One Night Standards” from her CMA nominated Album of the Year “The Bones”
- Legends Rascal Flatts takes the stage for “Bless The Broken Road”
|For more information about “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the CMA Awards
The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time –making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”
The 54th Annual CMA Awards once again honors the very best in the genre, coupled with an unforgettable evening of entertainment and history making. Country music’s night of the year broadcasts live from downtown Nashville’s Music City Center Wednesday, November 11th 7PM on WGNO-TV ABC.