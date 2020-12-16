It certainly has been a year to remember for the most recent inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame. For Amanda Shaw, the Louisiana native who has wowed live audiences for most of her life with her blistering performances and one of a kind violin playing, her 2020 has also been one of tremendous change. For one thing, being away from the stage has certainly been a major adjustment for her. I can certainly speak for many of her fans around the world, not seeing her grace stages large and small is quite the adjustment for us as well. But spend five minutes with her and you’ll find out one thing remains constant, one quality that continuous to be signature Amanda Shaw. Her positivity and focus on continuously making the world a better place through music never ceases. Right in time for Christmas, Amanda Shaw returns with her annual half hour tv tradition, one that touches on the healing power of music, memorable traditions and the cohesiveness that is community. Catch Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special on WGNO ABC (Dec 20th 4PM, Dec 25th 11AM) and on NOLA38 The CW (Dec 19th 7:30PM, Dec 25th 11:30PM).

Before proceeding with the rest of this post, please click on the slideshow courtesy of Beaux Loy capturing the production behind the scenes of Amanda’s Shaw Cajun Christmas Special.

Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special in 2020 reflects the creative approach many entertainers have utilized to reach their fans. Through the use of technology coupled with a mixture of live music and heartfelt stories, the half hour special will feature Amanda’s signature segments including “sleigh ride confessionals (or is it more like “Zoom” confessionals?) as well performances with The Cute Guys. The Cute Guys composed of Tim Robertson on guitars, Mike Barras on drums and newest member Bill Richards have been with Amanda Shaw for over 20 years and counting.

It will also feature special guests such as Meg Bickford, Executive Chef at Commander’s Palace who shares a delightful story about fruitcake that is out of this world. Mark Romig, the all so familiar voice of the New Orleans Saints and Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer at New Orleans & Company shares a snowy, family tale of Christmas in New Orleans circa 2004. So did you know civil rights icon Ruby Bridges once received Christmas presents from folks around the world? Tune in to the special for their full stories.

Th special also spotlights Emmett Johnson, a recipient of the Amanda Shaw Foundation “Orchestrating Dreams” Fund. How exactly did Emmett’s passion for music and the arts begin? What will he do with his scholarship? Where does he see himself in the future? Start spreading the news… wink, wink… and catch Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special on WGNO ABC (Dec 20th 4PM, Dec 25th 11AM) and on NOLA38 The CW (Dec 19th 7:30PM, Dec 25th 11:30PM) for his full story. Visit the Amanda Shaw Foundation “Orchestrating Dreams” Fund website and find out more what her organization is doing to help young talent pursue their dreams as well as build, sustain and empower strong Louisiana families through music, food and culture.

Also in the show, community partners The King Firm reflects on their participation with WGNO’s Coats For Kids. Jason Giles and Brian King looks back at their childhood and what the program means to them after having growing up in New Orleans. For over 25 years, WGNO and incredible community partners like The King Firm have collected, cleaned and delivered almost 75,000 winter coats for children’s charities and schools in the New Orleans area.

To cap off a tremendous half hour, enjoy live performances with some Christmas classics done as only Amanda Shaw can. Plus she debuts her single “Lonely Christmas” for the first time on tv. A collaboration with Zak Loy (LIVE, Alpha Rev, Ed Kowalczyk), “Lonely Christmas” and other songs by Amanda Shaw can be found on Spotify and other streaming services.

Catch Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special on WGNO ABC (Dec 20th 4PM, Dec 25th 11AM) and on NOLA38 The CW (Dec 19th 7:30PM, Dec 25th 11:30PM). The half hour special is directed by Michael Jorgenson with the support of the entire WGNO Creative Services Team, Music Engineer Michael Mayeux and Executive Producer Amanda Shaw.