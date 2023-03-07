NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s time for the New Orleans area to trade its Mardi Gras beads for cabbages as St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin. Not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place! From Lafourche Parish to the New Orleans French Quarter, there is something for everyone this holiday.

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Block Party (March 11 and 17)

Parade

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 (following Noon Mass at St. Mary’s Assumption Church), the Irish Channel parade will roll through New Orleans’ Garden District. The parade starts at Magazine Street and Jackson Avenue. Get more information here.

Then, keep the fun going at the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club Block Party benefitting St. Michael Special School, featuring a performance by the kiddos themselves. That event takes place on St. Patrick’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Annunciation Playground (800 Race Street).

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou (March 11)

Gather one and all for a St. Paddy’s Day party along Louisiana’s Bayou Lafourche! This event combines SPD festivities with Paddle Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux. Gates open at 11 a.m. for a day of paddling, boat races, free food (while supplies last of course), and live music. Entry is $15 for St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou. Click here for more.

St. Patrick’s Day Metairie Road Parade (March 12)

For the past 50 years, this tried and true parade will once again roll through Old Metairie with more than 100 floats and trucks, bands, and marching clubs. This year, parade riders will hold off on throwing out lemons, limes, and potatoes, but will still deliver Moon Pies, carrots, beads, Lucky Charms, and the ever-so-delicious cabbages to still make for a complete St. Paddy’s Day dinner.

The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at 41st Street and Severn Avenue. It will then turn left on Metairie Road, then proceed on Focis to Canal Street. Get more information here.

Photo courtesy: stpatricksdaymetairie.com

Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade

This year will mark 40 years since the first Irish-Italian Parade rolled through Jefferson Parish. Headed by Grand Marshals John Blancher (Irish) and Deano Bonano (Italian), the nearly-four-mile parade will once again kick off at the Clearview City Center and head down Veterans Boulevard in Metairie on Sunday, March 19. Click here for more information.

Gretna Italian-Irish Parade (March 26)

Head over to the West Bank for a party unlike any other! The Gretna Italian Irish parade will roll through West Jefferson Parish for a good time that even includes free beer! The parade itself kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, but there’s plenty of fun to go around before and after.

The “Tap the Keg” pre-parade celebration will toast to Grand Marshals John Alario (Italian) and Paul Connick, Jr. (Irish) alongside Queen Anna Marie Cahill at the River Shack. Then, on Sunday, head back to Gretna for the parade that will start at Franklin & Burmaster. But, be sure to stick around for the After Party Under the Market, featuring a performance by Bag of Donuts and of course, free beer while supplies last.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories