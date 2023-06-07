NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Insectarium is moving to its new home at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and will have its official opening Thursday, June 8.

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas has been closed for remodeling and will be officially reopening Thursday with new and updated attractions, as well.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a sneak preview of the exhibits at the all new Insectarium and even ate bugs at their “Bugs Appetit” restaurant.

