NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beignet Fest will take place in City Park this Saturday, but there are many kids who can’t go because they are getting well at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

These kids got a special surprise on Monday, Sept. 18, when Beignet Fest came to them. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez joined in on the fun!

It is a day for beignets at Children’s Hospital New Orleans and that’s making all the kids go, “Yay!”

“We just wanted to bring the festivities and fun of Beignet Fest to the kids that can’t make it out on Saturday,” said Beignet Fest Co-Founder Amy Collins.

Since 2016, beignet lovers have been treated to the sweet, delicious treats at Beignet Fest. Even though these kiddos are in the hospital, they aren’t missing any of the fun while they are getting better.

“We hope it makes their hearts smile and families have fun for the day,” Collins said.

PJ’s Coffee brought the beignets, and the band, The Imagination Movers, brought the festival feeling.

Over the weekend, 2-year-old Nolan Greer was in an accident and he’s now staying at Children’s Hospital. His dad, Charles, says beignets are exactly what the doctor ordered.

“He’s very happy. He’s enjoying beignets. It is fabulous. The fact that someone came in multiple times and invited us to the event, we couldn’t ask for anything better,” Greer said.

Beignet Fest founders have always kept helping kids in mind.

“We started Beignet Fest to raise funds for autism programs. We have a son on the autism spectrum, and we thought, what can we do to help families going through the same thing,” Collins said.

A little bit of beignets goes a long way.

“I don’t even think this is little. This is a large gesture. Some free beignets, we should do this every Monday,” Greer said.

Beignet Fest is Saturday, Sept. 23, at City Park from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over 50 different types of beignets from various food vendors will be featured for attendees to try.

Musicians including The Imagination Movers, Mia Borders, Flow Tribe and Flagboy Giz will be performing.

