NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans city officials announced that several intersections along Bourbon Street will be closed for Southern Decadence over the weekend.

The closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3.

The following intersections along Bourbon Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic:

Toulouse Street

St. Peter Street

Orleans Avenue

St. Ann Street

Dumaine Street

St. Phillip Street

According to city officials, no vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street.

