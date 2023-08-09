COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Bluesberry Music + Art Festival is returning to Covington for a fourth year on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Bluesberry Festival representatives said the festival will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Bogue Falaya Park.

The festival will feature a lineup of regional and national music performances on three stages. Texas group, The Band of Heathens, will headline the event.

Festival officials said other artists in the music lineup will include Mike Zito, Ally Venable, Big 50 and Kevin & The Blues Groovers.

They said the festival will also feature works from over 20 artists and include live art demonstrations.

In addition to music and art, the festival will offer a variety of food options in a “Food Truck Roundup” including Pyre BBQ, Rustic Press, Rue Chow, Cranky Pig, Yum Yum Gimme Sum Mobile Food Truck and Hocus Smokus.

Food trucks will serve items from their regular menus as well as dishes with a blueberry twist.

A beer garden, featuring beers from Abita Brewery with a special blueberry beer for the event, will also be available during the festival. A selection of wine will also be offered at a wine tent.

Tickets will cost $30 online and $40 at the gate. Children 10 and under can attend the festival for free.

For more information about the event, visit the Bluesberry Festival website.

