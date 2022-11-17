NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans will once again be ringing in the New Year with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, announced by ABC on Thursday (Nov. 17).

For the third year in a row, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award winner Billy Porter will be back in NOLA to ring in 2023 with the Big Easy in the French Quarter. Festivities will include dropping the famous illuminated Fleur De Lis and a fireworks show on the Riverfront.

On top of appearances in New York and Los Angeles, dick clark productions has announced the celebration will be spreading to the Happiest Place on Earth! That’s right, festivities will also kick off at Disneyland to commemorate the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

Co-hosts for the celebration will include Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, and Ciara. You can catch DCNYRE live on WGNO or stre Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

