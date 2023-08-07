From LA's Coco Chanel of Crocheting

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The movie makes more than a billion dollars at the box office.

The star is Barbie.

The most famous doll on earth.

And now, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, Barbie gets a new look.

It’s a look that looks crocheted.

And it’s the work of a retired science teacher from Metarie.

Her name is Dru.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories