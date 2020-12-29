Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021’

NEW ORLEANS — “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia and Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton will appear at the 5th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans! It’s all happening on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

Big Freedia will serve as the host of the New Orleans show while Morton will perform the classic “Auld Lang Syne” as part of the lead-up to the countdown to the fleur-de-lis drop at midnight.

The most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year’s biggest songs, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. (CST).

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021’ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor. We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

This year marks the 49th annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 A.M. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie.