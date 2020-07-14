Big Freedia adds Cooking in the Kitchen series

NEW ORLEANS–Since the pandemic began, many of our music stars are struggling to find ways to connect with their audiences.

Big Freedia seems to have hit on a few ways to connect, including a new documentary, called ‘Freedia Got a Gun’ that focuses on gun violence in our city and an autobiographical book called ‘God Save the Queen.’

The Queen Diva is also connecting with a new cooking web series at the Botanical Garden Kitchen in City Park that airs weekly and invites locals to attend.

Big Freedia said, “Tonight we are doing my ‘Cooking in the Garden with the Queen Diva.’

I am trying to keep on branding myself. I’m trying to figure out ways to do things to keep me sane at home so this is a chance for me to connect with my fans on another level.

Big Freedia poses with fans at Cooking in the Garden show (WGNO-TV)

and I’m super excited. I love to cook, I get it from my mom and my aunt and my family tradition, and also from New Orleans. It’s no better place to be and want to cook.

Tonight we are doing a stuffed chicken breast with spinach and mozzarella cheese, with mashed potatoes and bacon-wrapped asparagus. I’ll tell you what the appetizer is in just a minute and then we have a luscious dessert for you at the end’

We are doing this right now for 2 months, maybe 3 and then we’ll take a season break like a regular show and then we’ll come right back to you.”

Cooking in the Garden with the Queen Diva airs live on Thursday nights on Big Freedia’s social media pages. Click here to purchase tickets to the show