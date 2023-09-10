While the core tenants of drama remain fundamental to the movie-going experience, the genre itself has arguably suffered in recent years. That’s not to say one can’t find adult drama at the local cineplex, rather that it’s frequently overshadowed and overpowered by a gamut of franchise fare. So it’s no surprise that the genre has largely migrated to television, where it is in overabundant supply. Along similarly predictable lines, a number of the decade’s best adult dramas hail from overseas.

Returning to U.S. theaters, one might argue that drama is now as much a component or supplement as it is a straightforward genre unto itself. For example, recent blockbusters like “Joker,” “Interstellar,” and even “Avengers: Endgame” employ several dramatic tropes. That’s not to mention works from auteurs such as Quentin Tarantino or Wes Anderson, which incorporate dramatic conflicts into otherwise violent or comedic situations. And while films such as “Whiplash” or “Moonlight” certainly qualify as straightforward drama, they’ve largely become the exception and not the rule in terms of what dominates the cultural mainstream.

Internationally, it’s a different story altogether. Arguably less tethered to risk aversion or the demands of a global marketplace, countries like Iran, Turkey, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and numerous others continue to churn out attention-grabbing, dramatic fare. As such, the following list of highest-ranking dramas is downright global in scope and incredibly diverse. This might be the most diversified list (from a production and distribution perspective) of genre films that Stacker has ever compiled.

So which titles made the cut? To find out, Stacker compiled IMDb data on all dramas from the 2010s and ranked them according to their user ratings (out of 10), relying on IMDb user votes to break any rating ties. To qualify, the film had to be listed as “drama” on two or more of the major databases (IMDb, Metacritic, Wikipedia, Letterboxd, Rotten Tomatoes, etc.), released in the United States theatrically or on streaming services between Jan. 1, 2010 and today, have at least four critic reviews, and have at least 10,000 votes on IMDb. TV movies and Bollywood productions were not considered.

At Stacker, we recognize that genre is meant to help describe and communicate the tone and style of a film, not to serve as a limiting factor on what films can and cannot be. There are no hard and fast lines that define dramas, and we think leaning into more open interpretations of what fits into certain genres is best practice for getting a pool of films that represent all possible expressions of a particular genre. Every film on the list has been considered according to the cinematic history and development of dramas. With that in mind, here are the best dramas from the past decade.

#100. Gravity (2013)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Votes: 724,560

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 91 min

When their shuttle is destroyed, a stranded medical engineer (Sandra Bullock) and astronaut (George Clooney) struggle to survive in space. Director Alfonso Cuarón employed a range of innovative effects when bringing this 3D story to life. The film earned more than $700 million at the worldwide box office and landed Cuarón an Academy Award for Best Director.

#99. A Taxi Driver (2017)

– Director: Jang Hun

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 10,467

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 137 min

This gripping South Korean drama takes place during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. Upon accepting a healthy sum in fare, a cab driver agrees to take a German reporter from Seoul to Gwangju and back again. Soon enough, the driver finds himself in the midst of radical anti-government protests.

#98. The Turin Horse (2011)

– Directors: Béla Tarr, Ágnes Hranitzky

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 13,932

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 155 min

Presented in black and white, this acclaimed drama opens with a brief story about German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and his mental breakdown. That leads to a direct pathway to the tale of two rural Italian farmers and their loyal horse, all of whom endure various forms of agony and despair. According to director Béla Tarr, the film is about the “heaviness of human existence.”

#97. My Life as a Zucchini (2016)

– Director: Claude Barras

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 18,036

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 70 min

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2017 Academy Awards, this Swiss-French stop-motion comedy-drama centers on a young boy nicknamed Courgette. Upon losing his mother in a horrible accident, Courgette ends up in a foster home. What starts as a struggle to adapt becomes an endearing story of love and companionship.

#96. Like Father, Like Son (2013)

– Director: Hirokazu Koreeda

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 18,901

– Metascore: 73

– Runtime: 121 min

A workaholic businessman discovers that the son he’s been raising was switched at birth. Now, he must choose between his biological son and the one he raised. Director Hirokazu Koreeda won the Jury Prize at Cannes, where the film also was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

#95. Land of Mine (2015)

– Director: Martin Zandvliet

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 29,655

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 100 min

In the aftermath of World War II, a group of German POWs is tasked with clearing thousands of land mines from Denmark’s beaches. Watching over them is a Danish sergeant, who struggles to retain his tough demeanor as the drama unfolds. This film is based on true events.

#94. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011)

– Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 35,837

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 157 min

Striking a deft balance between police procedural and arthouse film, this award-winning Turkish drama grapples with the meaning of truth itself. Joined by two murder suspects, investigators search for a buried body on the outskirts of Keskin. Along the way, the line between corruption and justice begins to blur.

#93. The Broken Circle Breakdown (2012)

– Director: Felix van Groeningen

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 37,059

– Metascore: 70

– Runtime: 111 min

It’s love at first sight between two Belgians named Didier and Elise, whose chemistry is maintained by a mutual passion for bluegrass music. When the couple experiences an unexpected tragedy, it puts their romance to the test. All the live music is performed by the actors themselves, shedding light on a robust Dutch and Belgian bluegrass scene.

#92. The Past (2013)

– Director: Asghar Farhadi

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 41,902

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 130 min

From the acclaimed director of “A Separation” comes this powerful drama, which similarly tackles domestic themes. After spending four years in Iran, a man returns to France to finalize his divorce. When he discovers that his ex-wife is now with another man, that revelation paves the way for a series of unexpected revelations.

#91. The Salesman (2016)

– Director: Asghar Farhadi

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 43,544

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 124 min

Asghar Farhadi has no less than three films on the list, including this one from 2016. While participating in a production of “Death of a Salesman,” a teacher and his wife must deal with a traumatic event at home. Layered within the premise is an examination of class divides and the nature of empathy.

#90. Pride (2014)

– Director: Matthew Warchus

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 47,717

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 119 min

Based on a true story, this British comedy-drama kicks off in the summer of 1984. In a surprising show of solidarity, gay activists throw their support behind Britain’s striking miners. Defying opposition from within and without, the newfound partnership ends up changing the course of history.

#89. The Wind Rises (2013)

– Director: Hayao Miyazaki

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 62,773

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 126 min

From legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki comes one of his most mature efforts, chronicling the true story of aeronautical designer Jirô Horikoshi. Unfolding over the course of several decades, it follows Horikoshi from a young dreamer to one of Japan’s most important visionaries. This is a rare Miyazaki effort in that it doesn’t include an element of fantasy.

#88. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

– Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 65,990

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 137 min

Netflix came out of the gates swinging with this violent drama, which stars Idris Elba and takes place in the midst of a civil war. It tells the story of a young boy named Agu, who’s robbed of his childhood when he’s forced to join a local militia. Sparing no explicit detail, the film offers a brutal glimpse into the life of a child soldier.

#87. The Great Beauty (2013)

– Director: Paolo Sorrentino

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 73,983

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 141 min

Channeling Italian classics like “La Dolce Vita,” director Paolo Sorrentino offers this celebrated character study. When he’s confronted with the shallowness of his hedonistic lifestyle, a journalist embarks on a quest to find great beauty in the city of Rome. This movie won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

#86. I Saw the Devil (2010)

– Director: Kim Jee-woon

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 97,167

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 142 min

There might not be any supernatural forces in this acclaimed South Korean crime drama, but it renders the same impression as a well-made horror film. In his pursuit of the serial killer who murdered his fiancée, a secret agent goes to dangerous extremes. What follows is a brutal and frequently graphic showdown between two lost souls.

#85. The Best Offer (2013)

– Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 98,434

– Metascore: 49

– Runtime: 131 min

Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore takes viewers inside the world of high-end antiques with this mysterious drama. It stars Geoffrey Rush as a lonely art expert named Virgil Oldman, who forges an unconventional relationship with his reclusive client (Claire Ibbetson). As it often goes with outrageously expensive collectibles, things are not always what they seem.

#84. Roma (2018)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 116,039

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 135 min

Alfonso Cuarón returns to the list with this heartfelt drama, which draws upon his own boyhood experiences. Set in 1970s Mexico City, it depicts a year in the life of a middle-class family’s maid. In addition to earning Cuarón his second Academy Award for Best Director, it won for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Achievement in Cinematography.

#83. Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

– Director: Abdellatif Kechiche

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 127,561

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 180 min

When French teenager Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) meets a blue-haired painter named Emma (Léa Seydoux), it paves the way for a life-changing romance. The lead actresses delivered such powerhouse performances that they ended up sharing the Palme d’Or prize with director Abdellatif Kechiche. They and director Jane Campion are the only women to have ever won the Cannes Film Festival’s coveted award.

#82. Hidden Figures (2016)

– Director: Theodore Melfi

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 177,416

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 127 min

A critical and box office smash, “Hidden Figures” tells the true story of three female African American mathematicians. Regarded as “human computers,” Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine G. Johnson, and Mary Jackson help NASA forge ahead in the space race. They’re played respectively by actresses Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe.

#81. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

– Director: Kenneth Lonergan

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 221,337

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 137 min

In the wake of his brother’s death, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) returns to the fishing village he once called home. Upon taking guardianship of his teenage nephew, Chandler must confront an unspeakable tragedy from his own past. Strong performances and superb writing garnered the film heaps of acclaim and two Academy Awards.

#80. About Time (2013)

– Director: Richard Curtis

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 273,640

– Metascore: 55

– Runtime: 123 min

Injecting the romantic comedy genre with a dose of sci-fi, “About Time” presents its 21-year-old protagonist (Domhnall Gleeson) with the gift of time travel. Determined to get the girl (Rachel McAdams), he changes past events and predictably causes some unintended consequences. Director Richard Curtis was inspired to make the film after asking himself how one might achieve true happiness in life.

#79. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

– Director: Wes Anderson

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 297,108

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 94 min

If quirky comedy-drama went by any other name, that name might very well be Wes Anderson. This 2012 outing finds the director in a warm and whimsical mood, telling the story of two 12-year-old runaways and the efforts to find them. Featured in the star-studded cast are Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Bruce Willis, Jason Schwartzman, and others.

#78. The Big Short (2015)

– Director: Adam McKay

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 320,618

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 130 min

Like an idiot’s guide to the market crash of 2008, this inventive comedy-drama cuts straight to the heart of the mortgage crisis. It centers on a handful of savvy investors who anticipate the coming crash and place their chips wisely. The film features both a full slate of A-list talent and numerous celebrity cameos.

#77. The Fighter (2010)

– Director: David O. Russell

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 321,271

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 116 min

The true story of small-town boxer Micky Ward leapt onto the big screen in 2010, with Mark Wahlberg tackling the lead role. Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo—who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress—had similarly strong performances. A comeback in more ways than one, the film provided a substantial boost to director David O. Russell’s somewhat fledgling career.

#76. Captain Phillips (2013)

– Director: Paul Greengrass

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 394,375

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 134 min

Filmed in the handheld style director Paul Greengrass has become known for, this gripping drama depicts the true story of Capt. Richard Phillips (played by Tom Hanks). When his cargo ship is hijacked by Somali pirates, Phillips must act fast if he wants to save himself and his crew. If some reports are to be believed, the real Captain Phillips isn’t necessarily the hero this movie makes him out to be.

#75. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

– Director: David Fincher

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 394,730

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 158 min

Journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) teams up with a computer hacker (Rooney Mara) to solve a mystery in David Fincher’s dark drama. Despite high marks from critics and audiences alike, this 2011 book adaptation wasn’t the franchise-starter that Sony might have hoped for. An attempted reboot in 2018 proved even more fatal to the franchise’s potential.

#74. The Hateful Eight (2015)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 462,174

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 168 min

Snowbound in a Wyoming cabin, eight rugged characters must figure out who’s to be trusted and who’s to be killed. So goes this post-Civil War drama from Quentin Tarantino, who released it on 70mm film during a traveling roadshow. At least three different versions exist, including one that clocks in at 213 minutes.

#73. Drive (2011)

– Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Votes: 532,135

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 100 min

Lush visuals and a hypnotic score help this crime drama rise above average fare. It stars Ryan Gosling as a mysterious Hollywood stuntman who occasionally moonlights as a skilled getaway driver. Nicolas Winding Refn’s penchant for neon hues and unnatural pauses gives the film an offbeat atmosphere.

#72. Ernest & Celestine (2012)

– Directors: Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 16,387

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 80 min

A bear and mouse make for unlikely companions in this delightful animated film. Based on a series of children’s books, the movie takes place in a world where bears roam above ground while rodents are confined to underground lairs. It scored a whopping 86 on Metacritic, indicating near-universal acclaim.

#71. Embrace of the Serpent (2015)

– Director: Ciro Guerra

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 18,136

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 125 min

Shot primarily in black and white, this multilingual adventure follows two separate journeys through the Colombian Amazon jungle. Leading the way on both trips is a shaman named Karamakate, who helps two scientists in their search for a mystic plant. The film is based on the writings of German ethnologist Theodor Koch-Grunberg and American botanist Richard Evans Schultes.

#70. The Way He Looks (2014)

– Director: Daniel Ribeiro

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 20,776

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 96 min

Brazilian filmmaker Daniel Ribeiro recruited the original leads from his acclaimed short film “I Don’t Want to Go Back Alone” for this full-length version. It tells the story of a blind teenager named Leonardo who befriends a new male student and subsequently comes of age. The film won a slate of honors and awards, including the Teddy Award for best LGBT-themed feature at the Berlin International Film Festival.

#69. I, Daniel Blake (2016)

– Directors: Ken Loach, Laura Obiols

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 45,941

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 100 min

Deemed unfit to work by his doctor, 59-year-old Daniel Blake squares off against Britain’s bureaucracy when trying to obtain an Employment and Support Allowance. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the film offers a bleak and poignant view into the life of a working-class citizen. Washington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday suggests that the “true target is privatization” and its role in the modern world.

#68. Amour (2012)

– Director: Michael Haneke

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 86,486

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 127 min

The love between an octogenarian husband and wife is put to the test when the wife has a stroke. As with much of Michael Haneke’s work, the movie unfolds at a gradual pace before reaching its jarring climax. It won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2013.

#67. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

– Director: Taika Waititi

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 91,540

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 101 min

Before injecting his signature touch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Taika Waititi churned out this quirky adventure. Set in New Zealand, it centers on the manhunt for a runaway boy and his foster father (Sam Neill). Beyond the wisecracking dialogue and zany antics is a heartfelt coming-of-age story about male bonding.

#66. Isle of Dogs (2018)

– Director: Wes Anderson

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 116,776

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 101 min

Wes Anderson’s second foray into stop-motion animation takes place in the city of Megasaki, Japan, where all dogs have been exiled to Trash Island. With help from five quirky canines, a young boy searches for his beloved pet. Lending their voices are Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton, among others.

#65. Before Midnight (2013)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 126,587

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 109 min

Richard Linklater’s “Before Trilogy” culminated with this 2013 effort, which picks things up nine years after its predecessor. Now married with kids, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) explore a range of personal and philosophical themes during a getaway to Greece. While the narrative and dialogue retain an improvised feel, every word was scripted.

#64. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

– Director: Luca Guadagnino

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 165,488

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 132 min

Set in 1980s Italy, this coming-of-age drama chronicles the budding romance between a teenage boy (Timothée Chalamet) and a 20-something grad student (Armie Hammer). Drifting by at a languid pace, the narrative moves from innocence to experience. Industry legend James Ivory became the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar when he snagged the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

#63. Captain Fantastic (2016)

– Director: Matt Ross

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 166,170

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 118 min

Viggo Mortensen plays an anti-corporate survivalist named Ben in this thought-provoking comedy-drama. Living off the grid, Ben trains his six children to fend for themselves in the wilderness. But does his unconventional parenting style put his kids ahead or behind when they venture into the real world?

#62. Straight Outta Compton (2015)

– Director: F. Gary Gray

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 168,344

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 147 min

Co-produced by Dr. Dre and Ice Cube (among numerous others), this wildly successful biopic chronicles the rise and fall of controversial hip-hop group N.W.A. Rebelling against various forms of authority, the group finds itself in the midst of a nationwide culture war. Shot on a reported budget of $28 million, the film earned more than $201 million at the worldwide box office.

#61. The Artist (2011)

– Director: Michel Hazanavicius

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 219,650

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 100 min

The most-awarded French film in history meticulously recreates the tropes and traditions of Hollywood’s silent era. At the heart of the story is egocentric movie star George Valentin, who takes a young dancer under his wing. When talkie pictures roll into town, they threaten to uproot both Valentin’s stardom and his newfound relationship.

#60. Boyhood (2014)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 320,003

– Metascore: 100

– Runtime: 165 min

Filmed over the course of 12 years, “Boyhood” follows Mason Evans Jr. as he goes from young boy to inquisitive adolescent. In lieu of a strict narrative, director Richard Linklater once again plays it loose while conveying a full range of humanist themes. Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette star as Mason’s parents, who likewise learn and mature as the experimental narrative forges ahead.

#59. Nightcrawler (2014)

– Director: Dan Gilroy

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 417,891

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 117 min

Set in a world too familiar to qualify as satirical, this tightly paced thriller puts modern crime journalism in its proverbial crosshairs. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as L.A.-based con man Louis Bloom, who develops a knack for exploiting tragic events. That makes him a perfect fit for the local TV news, which spares no gruesome detail when trying to pull ahead in the ratings.

#58. Dunkirk (2017)

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 485,968

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 106 min

Based on actual events, Christopher Nolan’s taut Word War II movie takes place during the evacuation of Allied forces from the French seaport of Dunkirk. Eschewing traditional character development, the film highlights a gripping fight for survival among various groups of soldiers. The constant sound of a ticking clock reinforces the movie’s tagline: “Time is running out.”

#57. Arrival (2016)

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 535,161

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 116 min

Aliens have landed during the earliest scenes of this Denis Villeneuve film, but don’t take that to mean it’s a standard invasion movie. Incorporating a range of (literally) universal themes, it follows a linguistics expert (Amy Adams) as she tries to determine whether the visitors come in peace. While the narrative does, indeed, bear the hallmarks of a classic sci-fi thriller, there’s a harrowing drama at its core.

#56. Life of Pi (2012)

– Director: Ang Lee

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Votes: 546,393

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 127 min

Adapted from the supposedly “unfilmable” best-selling novel, this 3D adventure sends a young man named Pi out to sea aboard a lifeboat. So begins an epic journey, during which Pi must gain the trust of a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. Despite its numerous technical achievements, the movie also succeeds through the power of visceral storytelling.

#55. The Farewell (2019)

– Director: Lulu Wang

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 10,000

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 100 min

Mining joy out of tragedy, this semi-autobiographical dramedy from Lulu Wang is “based on an actual lie.” When it’s discovered that a grandmother has weeks to live, her family keeps her in the dark and then expedites a wedding as a celebratory farewell. Awkwafina of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame stars in her first leading role.

#54. The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

– Director: Isao Takahata

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 30,173

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 137 min

Over eight years in the making, this Studio Ghibli production draws inspiration from a famous 10th-century Japanese folktale. Presented in a stunning hand-drawn animation style, the movie starts off with the discovery of a tiny princess living inside a bamboo stalk. As she blossoms into a young woman, she catches the eye of various potential suitors.

#53. Shoplifters (2018)

– Director: Hirokazu Koreeda

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 40,073

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 121 min

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, this Japanese drama centers on a family of small-time crooks. When they take in a young girl off the streets, the family is forced to reckon with its thieving ways. A bona fide critical darling, it has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and a score of 93 on Metacritic.

#52. Short Term 12 (2013)

– Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 75,108

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 96 min

Actress Brie Larson delivers a breakthrough performance in this independent drama, about the supervising staff at a residential treatment facility. As she tries to help various at-risk youth, a young counselor (Larson) struggles to balance her career and her personal life. The film premiered at SXSW in 2013, winning both the Grand Jury and Audience Award.

#51. Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)

– Director: José Padilha

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 75,948

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 115 min

Brazilian filmmaker José Padilha followed up 2007’s “Elite Squad” with this hotly anticipated sequel. It offers a semi-fictional account of BOPE, the tactical unit of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. Interweaving pulse-pounding action with political drama, it remains one of Brazil’s highest-grossing domestic films.

#50. Sing Street (2016)

– Director: John Carney

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 77,036

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 106 min

From the director of “Once” and “Begin Again” comes this similar blend of music and romantic dramedy. Set against the pop-crazy backdrop of 1980s Dublin, the movie shows a teenage boy forming a band in hopes of impressing his crush. As always, the characters are irresistible and the music infectious.

#49. Wonder (2017)

– Director: Stephen Chbosky

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 117,990

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 113 min

Tugging directly on the heartstrings, this big-screen adaptation of a best-selling novel tells the story of young August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay). Born with facial differences, August confronts his innermost fears when attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson co-star as August’s parents.

#48. Lion (2016)

– Director: Garth Davis

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 188,656

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 118 min

After getting lost in the streets of Calcutta, Saroo (Dev Patel) is adopted by two Australian parents and raised far away from home. Decades later, Saroo embarks on a journey to find his original family. Nominated for six Academy Awards, the film delivers a stark and refreshing exploration of what it means to be home.

#47. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 223,411

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 161 min

Quentin Tarantino’s homage to a bygone era of filmmaking is also one of his most personal efforts to date. It follows a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they strive for success in a rapidly shifting industry. The story climaxes with one of the most famous events in Hollywood history, Tarantino style.

#46. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

– Director: Bryan Singer

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 390,445

– Metascore: 49

– Runtime: 134 min

The story of the rock band Queen and its eccentric frontman gets the PG-13 treatment in this wildly successful biopic. Starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the movie takes viewers from the band’s early formation all the way up to its epochal 1985 Live Aid performance. The film earned over $900 million at the worldwide box office and took home four Academy Awards, including Best Actor.

#45. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 398,188

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 164 min

In this big-budget sequel, a futuristic bounty hunter (Ryan Gosling) uncovers a buried secret that could change the course of history. It all goes down against a lush visual backdrop, while a constant air of dystopia persists. As he did with “Arrival,” director Denis Villeneuve infuses a range of dramatic themes into what otherwise might seem like straightforward sci-fi.

#44. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

– Director: Jean-Marc Vallée

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 410,130

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 117 min

Actor Matthew McConaughey lost almost 50 pounds preparing for the role of Ron Woodroof in this acclaimed biopic. After testing positive for HIV, Woodroof hustles to get fellow AIDS patients the medication they need. McConaughey won an Academy Award for Best Actor, while co-star Jared Leto won for Best Supporting Actor.

#43. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

– Director: Stephen Chbosky

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 429,530

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 103 min

A best-selling novel leaped onto the big screen with this coming-of-age drama from Stephen Chbosky. With help from two high school seniors, an introverted freshman (Logan Lerman) overcomes struggles of both the internal and external variety. Playing a love interest named Sam, Emma Watson delivers one of her first and best performances outside of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

#42. La Land (2016)

– Director: Damien Chazelle

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 452,142

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 128 min

Traditional Hollywood musicals get a modern-day upgrade with this smash hit from 2016. It follows two aspiring artists (Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) in the city of dreams, whose similar ambitions pave the way for romance. Kicking off the action is an epic song-and-dance number in the middle of L.A. traffic, which stitches together three consecutive shots to render the impression of a single take.

#41. Her (2013)

– Director: Spike Jonze

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 486,002

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 126 min

Featuring a premise that gets more timely with each passing year, Spike Jonze’s sci-fi drama chronicles the romance between a lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) and his AI assistant (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Beyond the futuristic veneer is a relatable and purposefully mundane story, which makes the world these characters inhabit seem all too near. It won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

#40. The King’s Speech (2010)

– Director: Tom Hooper

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 603,828

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 118 min

Winner of four major Academy Awards—including Best Picture—this historical drama tells the true story of King George VI (played by Colin Firth). Before he can properly take the throne, the king must learn to overcome an embarrassing speech impediment. Enter a personal speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush), who also becomes a close friend.

#39. The Imitation Game (2014)

– Director: Morten Tyldum

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 633,758

– Metascore: 73

– Runtime: 114 min

Tasked with cracking the German Enigma code during World War II, math genius Alan Turing develops one of the world’s earliest computer prototypes. The acclaimed biopic demonstrates how some of history’s most important innovations are often the result of its most debilitating wars. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role and turns in one of his finest performances.

#38. The Revenant (2015)

– Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 641,556

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 156 min

Inspired by actual events, this brutal adventure drama tells the story of early 19th-century frontiersman Hugh Glass (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). Ravaged by a bear and left for dead, Glass musters just enough strength to track down the man who killed his son. The film won three Academy Awards, including Best Actor for DiCaprio and Best Director for Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

#37. Black Swan (2010)

– Director: Darren Aronofsky

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 660,792

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 108 min

A talented ballet dancer named Nina (Natalie Portman) struggles to maintain her sanity after landing the lead role in a production of “Swan Lake.” Darren Aronofsky’s knack for dark lighting and claustrophobic camerawork takes this psychological drama to bone-chilling extremes. It retains a perennial sense of dread all the way up until its final moments of catharsis.

#36. The Martian (2015)

– Director: Ridley Scott

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Votes: 700,154

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 144 min

Andy Weir’s popular novel made for an equally popular film, starring Matt Damon as astronaut Mark Watney. Stranded during a massive storm, Watney must learn to survive on a lifeless planet while waiting for his crew to return. Under the confident guidance of director Ridley Scott, the film balances various genres to seamless effect.

#35. The Wild Pear Tree (2018)

– Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 14,000

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 188 min

A post-graduate writer returns home and tries to publish his first novel, confronting familiar people and places in the process. Peppering moments of comedy and fantasy into a harsher realist paradigm, the Turkish film explores themes of both personal and national identity. AV Club critic Lawrence Garcia says the film is at its best when it “captures not just the feeling, but also the process of coming to terms with one’s place in society.”

#34. Wolf Children (2012)

– Director: Mamoru Hosoda

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 33,187

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 117 min

Blending CG and celluloid animation, this family drama chronicles the exploits of a widowed mother and her two half-werewolf children. Far more than a modern-day fairytale, the film provides a testament to the struggles of motherhood. Its purposefully sentimental execution goes straight to the heart.

#33. Mommy (2014)

– Director: Xavier Dolan

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 44,437

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 139 min

On the opposite end of the spectrum from movies like “Wolf Children” is this uber-serious Canadian drama. Co-winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, “Mommy” depicts the struggles of a widowed mother as she tries to raise her violent son. A no-holds-barred approach generates constant tension and gives way to occasional physical brutality.

#32. Song of the Sea (2014)

– Director: Tomm Moore

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 45,516

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 93 min

Rendered in Tomm Moore’s signature hand-drawn animation style, this thrilling adventure follows a pair of young siblings on their journey across the sea. It pulls viewers into a magical world from the first frame onward, even when dispensing some heavy modernist themes. Fans should also check out Moore’s 2009 effort, “The Secret of Kells,” which likewise draws upon Celtic lore.

#31. The Handmaiden (2016)

– Director: Park Chan-wook

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 85,832

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 145 min

As the helmer of movies like “Lady Vengeance” and “Oldboy,” South Korea’s Park Chan-wook is no stranger to tales of violence, lust, and betrayal. This effort comes straight out of the director’s wheelhouse, telling the story of a deceptive handmaiden and her Japanese employer. Divided into three parts, it delivers shocking twists and turns on its way to a violent climax.

#30. Wild Tales (2014)

– Director: Damián Szifron

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 156,429

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 122 min

Consisting of six short films, this Argentine-Spanish anthology imparts its own special brand of pitch-black comedy. While the segments aren’t directly correlated, they share a common foundation of wild behavior and unexpected outcome. Legendary director Pedro Almodóvar co-produced.

#29. Room (2015)

– Director: Lenny Abrahamson

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 328,741

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 118 min

Best-selling author Emma Donoghue adapted her own novel when writing the screenplay for this independent drama. It stars Brie Larson as a kidnap victim who must raise a son while confined to a solitary room by her abductor. If “Short Term 12” announced Larson as a major leading talent, this Oscar-winning performance sealed the deal.

#28. Spotlight (2015)

– Director: Tom McCarthy

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 377,311

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 129 min

In this Best Picture winner, Boston journalists uncover a long-overdue story of sexual abuse within the local Catholic Archdiocese. Their subsequent reporting paves the way for an international scandal, exposing decades of corruption around the world. To prepare for the shoot, a number of A-list actors spent time with their real-life counterparts.

#27. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

– Director: Mel Gibson

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 382,559

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 139 min

Returning from Hollywood exile, Mel Gibson churned out this graphic Word War II drama. It stars Andrew Garfield as Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, a conscientious objector who saved numerous lives during the Battle of Okinawa. He goes on to become the first man in history to win the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

#26. The Help (2011)

– Director: Tate Taylor

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 400,023

– Metascore: 62

– Runtime: 146 min

When an aspiring writer (Emma Stone) chronicles the lives of African American housekeepers in 1960s Mississippi, it sparks controversy among the rich and poor alike. Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis play Minny and Aibileen, two maids with endearing personalities. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, the film retains a somewhat breezy atmosphere while peeling back the curtain on racial oppression.

#25. Rush (2013)

– Director: Ron Howard

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 401,695

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 123 min

The true story of a famous rivalry between two Formula One drivers revs to life in this gripping sports drama. English playboy James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) takes his talent for granted while Austria’s Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) works tirelessly to hone his skill. It’s a race between the pursuit of fame and the pursuit of perfection and only one man can win.

#24. Prisoners (2013)

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 542,242

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 153 min

Denis Villeneuve is behind no less than four of the best dramas from the past decade, including this taut thriller. When his daughter is abducted, a man (Hugh Jackman) narrows in on a suspect and then takes matters into his own hands. Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano also star.

#23. Logan (2017)

– Director: James Mangold

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 584,306

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 137 min

The original “Wolverine” saga came to a fitting close with this R-rated entry, which sees Hugh Jackman baring his claws for one last time. Losing strength and motivation in a desolate wasteland, the X-Man learns that there’s still some fight left in him yet. Rumors of a new Wolverine appearance persist, though it remains unlikely that Jackman will return to the role.

#22. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

– Director: Steve McQueen

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 590,802

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 134 min

Solomon Northup’s own 1853 memoir lays the groundwork for this historical drama, which follows Northup (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) from Northern gentleman to Southern slave. Over the course of 12 years, he must endure the sadistic whims of an alcoholic slave owner (Michael Fassbender). The acclaimed film won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

#21. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

– Director: David Yates

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 707,182

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 130 min

The original “Harry Potter” film series ended on a high note, garnering near-universal acclaim and earning over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The story builds to a thrilling and climactic battle between Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). A fantasy film perhaps, but no fan can argue that it didn’t also deliver copious amounts of compelling drama.

#20. Gone Girl (2014)

– Director: David Fincher

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Votes: 782,726

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 149 min

A woman (Rosamund Pike) is missing and presumed dead, and her husband (Ben Affleck) is the lead suspect. As media scrutiny intensifies, one outrageous revelation gives way to another. Adapting her own novel, best-selling author Gillian Flynn wrote the screenplay for this smash hit.

#19. Winter Sleep (2014)

– Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 38,787

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 196 min

Culling inspiration from short stories by Anton Chekhov, this three-plus-hour drama takes place inside a small Turkish hotel. Seeking shelter from a snowstorm, eccentric and neurotic characters tackle philosophical dilemmas and interpersonal ones alike. Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan employs confident camerawork and a purposefully novelistic style, layering psychological nuances beneath a veneer of constant gab.

#18. Green Book (2018)

– Director: Peter Farrelly

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 256,267

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 130 min

Director Peter Farrelly was best known for slapstick comedy until he churned out this heartfelt drama, which still delivers plenty of comic relief. Set in the 1960s, it follows a white working-class driver (Viggo Mortensen) and his erudite black client (Mahershala Ali) on a road trip through the deep South. Despite numerous controversies, the film scored big at the box office and continues to rank high among viewers.

#17. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

– Director: Martin McDonagh

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 366,033

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 115 min

A woman (Frances McDormand) rents three billboards and then uses them to shame the local police, who have failed to find her daughter’s killer. Not only was the premise loosely inspired by actual events, but it paid the inspiration forward by prompting demonstrators to employ a similar tactic. McDormand won the Academy Award for Best Actress and co-star Sam Rockwell won for Best Supporting Actor.

#16. Warrior (2011)

– Director: Gavin O’Connor

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 410,504

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 140 min

When the son (Tom Hardy) of a former boxer (Nick Nolte) enters a mixed martial arts tournament, it puts him on a collision course with his estranged older brother (Joel Edgerton). Hardy underwent intense MMA training to prepare for the role, bulking up in the process. The film underperformed during its theatrical run but has since garnered a loyal cult following.

#15. Inside Out (2015)

– Directors: Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 554,693

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 95 min

Pixar takes viewers inside the head of a young girl named Riley, whose life is uprooted when her family moves to San Francisco. As Riley navigates her surroundings, her personified emotions embark on a perilous journey of their own. This is one of nine Pixar films (to date) to have won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

#14. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Votes: 1,067,405

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 180 min

Martin Scorsese chronicles the real-life exploits of Wall Street con man Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and turns in one of his most comedic works. Underpinning the outrageous antics is a dark satire about the nature of greed and excess. Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie co-star, and Belfort himself makes a cameo.

#13. The Lighthouse (2019)

– Director: Robert Eggers

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Votes: 10,213

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 109 min

Robert Eggers’s sophomore effort takes place in 19th-century New England and centers on the fraught relationship between two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson). Equal parts psychodrama and horror, the film cultivates the sensation of a prolonged fever dream. To drive home the moody atmosphere, Eggers shot the film on 35mm in black and white.

#12. Incendies (2010)

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Votes: 128,921

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 131 min

Denis Villeneuve’s highest-ranking drama straddles multiple generations and cultures, following Canadian twins on their journey to the Middle East. Tasked with uncovering their twisted family roots, the twins learn a horrifying truth about the wages of war. Villeneuve’s distinctive visual style and use of flashbacks help convey “a dialogue between past and present.”

#11. A Separation (2011)

– Director: Asghar Farhadi

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Votes: 202,680

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 123 min

Offering a direct window into Iranian society, Asghar Farhadi’s domestic drama portrays the bitter dispute between a husband and wife. Torn apart by separate responsibilities and desires, the couple must determine whether to stay together or get divorced. The movie won a number of major awards, including the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

#10. The Hunt (2012)

– Director: Thomas Vinterberg

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Votes: 250,158

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 115 min

When a Danish kindergarten teacher (Mads Mikkelsen) is falsely accused of sexual assault, he becomes an outcast in his small town. Running beneath the taut drama are themes of bravery and redemption. Mikkelsen’s convincing performance earned him the award for Best Actor at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

#9. Capernaum (2018)

– Director: Nadine Labaki

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Votes: 30,483

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 126 min

This Lebanese drama tells the story of a streetwise boy named Zain (Zain al-Rafeea), who sues his parents for neglect. Director Nadine Labaki cast non-professional actors with close ties to the narrative and even catered the script to their improvisations. She was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, along with a number of other major awards.

#8. Your Name. (2016)

– Director: Makoto Shinkai

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Votes: 147,305

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 106 min

Brought to life by way of stunning animation, Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy drama centers on a teenage boy in Tokyo and a teenage girl in rural Japan. Despite being strangers in the real world, the two characters possess the ability to swap bodies with one another. Citing its “balance of grounded emotion and wondrous escapism,” The Atlantic critic David Sims called it “one of the best teen movies I’ve seen in years.”

#7. Django Unchained (2012)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Votes: 1,246,811

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 165 min

Quentin Tarantino put his first spin on the Western genre with this gritty adventure, starring Jamie Foxx as a freed slave named Django. With help from a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz), Django attempts to rescue his wife from the clutches of a sadistic plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). The film earned Tarantino his second Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

#6. Parasite (2019)

– Director: Bong Joon-ho

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Votes: 59,019

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 132 min

Having previously tackled environmental themes, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho turns his attention toward the modern wealth gap. The result is one of the decade’s best films, in which two families undergo a bizarre and symbiotic exchange. Winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the film already sits at #45 on IMDb’s list of Top Rated Movies.

#5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Votes: 594,811

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 181 min

Phase Three of the MCU franchise continued with this record-breaking smash hit. Picking up where “Infinity War” left off, the movie puts the remaining Avengers and their allies in a galactic showdown against the mighty Thanos. While most directly a spectacle-laden action movie, the three-hour film also dispenses a surprising amount of heartfelt drama. Phase Three concluded in July 2019 with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

#4. Whiplash (2014)

– Director: Damien Chazelle

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Votes: 639,851

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 106 min

Expanding upon his own short film, director Damien Chazelle chronicles the bristling relationship between a young drumming prodigy (Miles Teller) and his cut-throat instructor (J.K. Simmons). A superbly executed drama about life inside a music conservatory, it announced Chazelle as a major cinematic voice. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, winning both the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

#3. The Intouchables (2011)

– Directors: Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Votes: 696,716

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 112 min

When a quadriplegic aristocrat hires an underprivileged man as his caretaker, it prompts a major shift in the household dynamic. Somewhat overlooked in the United States, this French comedy-drama was a record-breaking hit in France and other international territories. Featuring strong performances and an uplifting tone, it scored bigger with audiences than it did with a number of critics.

#2. Interstellar (2014)

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Votes: 1,344,596

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 169 min

Balancing sci-fi and drama, Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film opens in the not-too-distant future. Under siege from various climate-related disasters, mankind searches for another planet to inhabit. What follows is a journey that goes from the deepest reaches of space to the innermost depths of the human soul, sometimes within the same scene.

#1. Joker (2019)

– Director: Todd Phillips

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Votes: 421,461

– Metascore: 59

– Runtime: 122 min

More than any other film—even “Avengers: Endgame”—2019 belongs to this gripping origin story. It follows failed comic Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he descends into madness and emerges as Gotham’s most destructive and iconic villain. Director Todd Phillips borrows liberally from films like “The King of Comedy” and “Taxi Driver,” thereby infusing the work with more gravitas than the standard comic book fare.

