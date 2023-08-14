NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beignet Fest is back! This year, guests can expect to see nearly 50 different kinds of beignets and more.

The festival will return to the city from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at City Park’s Festival Grounds.

Event coordinators said the menu lineup will include more than 80 menu options with nearly 50 unique takes on beignets.

Last year’s winners, Loretta’s Parline Beignet and Crabmeat Beignet and Old School Eat’s Blackberry Cloud Beignet, will be back on the menu.

This year, guests can also expect vegan and gluten-free beignets, ice cream stuffed beignets, Bananas Foster beignets, Ruby Slipper Café’s sweet potato cheesecake and espresso praline beignets, and PJ’s pizza beignets.

Event coordinators said there will also be a Kids Village filled with sensory-friendly experiences for children.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance. Children 12 and under may enter for free. VIP tickets for adults are $50 in advance. Ticket prices increase the day of the festival. Proceeds of the event will go toward local nonprofit organizations that provide programs for children on the spectrum.

Visit the festival’s website to see the full menu or to purchase tickets.

