NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — TV’s “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson spent some time falling in love in New Orleans.

On Monday’s episode of the hit dating show, fans will see Lawson’s New Orleans date. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was invited along for a first look.

Lawson got to spend a one-on-one date with one of her eligible bachelors—Dotun Olubeko. When in NOLA, the two lovebirds dressed the part wearing tutus.

Olubeko seems to be one of the season’s front-runners, so it is fitting, like a tutu, that the two ran in the Crescent City Classic race for their date.

“Just getting the time that is uninterrupted and walking the streets. The energy of New Orleans has been so fun for us,” he said.

Lawson’s heart is racing for Olubeko.

“Dotun is incredible. One of the most special people I’ve ever met. He has a compassionate heart and full of love,” she said.

As for Olubeko, she’s first place in his heart.

“She’s a deep, emotional thinker. She has so much depth to her and has a unique mindset and outlook on life. Rare to find,” he said.

So what about that finish-line kiss?

“It is a euphoric feeling, and you know I get lost in the moment all the time with him. There’s some passion behind it,” she said.

Lawson’s journey toward love isn’t finished, but she’s sure got a good head start.

“We are both very intentional, deep people. It has been a strong connection since day one, Olubeko said.

“He’s someone I know I can conquer anything with,” Lawson said.

To watch the New Orleans episode of “The Bachelorette,” tune in on Monday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. on WGNO-TV.