Bayou Boogaloo is back in 2021

NEW ORLEANS — After canceling last year’s event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the more iconic spring music festivals is set to make big return next month.

The North Mississippi Allstars presented by National Endowment for the Arts will headline this year’s version of the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo. Friends of Bayou St. John, the non-profit organization that puts on the annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, will host “Boogaloo in Exile” during its usual mid-may weekend but at two different locations.

The North Mississippi Allstars

All three nights of music and art will raise money to preserve and protect Bayou St. John.

“If there is one thing we’ve learned in the past year, it’s the value of our outdoor spaces and natural environments,” said Jared Zeller, founder of The Friends of Bayou St. John and the iconic annual event. “Bayou St. John has been a true refuge throughout the pandemic, providing much-needed outdoor recreation, beauty and space to breathe.”

2021 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo in Exile

Friday, May 14, 2021

Friends of Bayou St. John Patron Party featuring The North Mississippi Allstars presented by National Endowment for the Arts

ONLY 50 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD FOR THIS SPECIAL SHOW. MUST BE A MEMBER OF FRIENDS OF BAYOU ST. JOHN TO PURCHASE.

6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at The Funky Uncle

2 sets of Music.

Cost: $125.00 per person. Includes: open bar and dinner.

This show will be live-streamed for free.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

2021 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo in Exile featuring 2021 GRAMMY recipients The New Orleans Nightcrawlers and he 101 Runners sponsored by New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation

3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at The Broadside

Cost: $25.00 per person in advance. $35.00 at door. Kids under 12 free.

Schedule:

● Art Market 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (access to Art Market is free)

● 101 Runners 6:00pm – 7:30pm

● New Orleans Nightcrawlers 8:15pm – 10:00pm

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo in Exile featuring Tank &The Bangas and Cha Wa

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at The Broadside

Cost: $30.00 in advance. $40.00 at door. Kids under 12 free.

Schedule:

● Art Market 3:00pm – 9:00pm (free)

● Cha Wa 5:00pm – 6:30pm

● Tank and the Bangas 7:15pm – 8:45pm