NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rapper and singer Bad Bunny is set to perform in New Orleans in 2024 as part of his “Most Wanted Tour.”

The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 21. He will be touring through 31 cities.

The artist is set to perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 7, 2023.

Fans can register for tickets online until Sunday, Oct. 22. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

