Bachelor Nation fans now can own ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison bobbleheads

NEW ORLEANS– The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two limited-edition bobbleheads of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” TV host, Chris Harrison.

The first bobblehead features Chris Harrison standing on a rose-shaped base and holding a removable rose that can be replaced with a real rose if you’d like. The second bobblehead of Harrison features the popular TV host sitting on a chair next to a bouquet of roses and a group of candles, which light up.

These bobbleheads are being sold exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Chris Harrison.

Harrison has hosted “The Bachelor” since 2002, “The Bachelorette” since 2003, “Bachelor In Paradise” since 2014.

To order your own Chris Harrison bobblehead, click HERE.