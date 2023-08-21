NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets to see the Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “WICKED” at the Saenger Theatre will go on sale Friday, Aug. 25.

Officials with Broadway in New Orleans presented by Entergy and the Saenger Theatre made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 21.

They said “WICKED” is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Broadway and is “New Orleans’ most popular musical.”

The musical shows the Land of Oz at a time before Dorothy’s arrival and tells the story of “another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent,” who makes an unlikely, popular friend.

There will be 24 performances between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17:

Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office, the Saenger Theatre’s website or the Broadway in New Orleans’ website.

