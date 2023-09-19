NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets to see the award-winning musical “My Fair Lady” at the Saenger Theatre will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22.

Representatives for the Saenger Theatre and Broadway in New Orleans made the announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“My Fair Lady” representatives said the musical “tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a ‘proper lady.'”

They said the play features “classic songs” including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

There will be eight performances between Jan. 9, 2024, to Jan. 14, 2024:

Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office, the Saenger Theatre website or the Broadway in New Orleans website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts