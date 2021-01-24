Auction of estate of Southern author, journalist Julia Reed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The estate of a writer who chronicled Southern food and life will be auctioned next month to benefit a foundation created to continue her philanthropy.
Neal Auction Co. says Julia Reed’s estate includes art, furniture and other items from her homes in New York, New Orleans and Greenville, Mississippi.
They’ll be auctioned online Feb. 5 to benefit the Julia Evans Reed Charitable Trust.
Phone, absentee and online bids will be taken.
Reed died in August of cancer.
She was a contributing editor to Garden & Gun magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South, and wrote numerous books about the region.