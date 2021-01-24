Auction of estate of Southern author, journalist Julia Reed

This December 2020 photograph provided by Neal Auction Co. shows the sculpture “Guarding Nefertiti” by Ashley Pridmore. It is among many artworks and other items collected by the late author and journalist Julia Reed, whose estate is to be auctioned Feb. 5, 2021. Proceeds will go to a trust created to continue Reed’s philanthropy. ( Neal Auction Co. via AP)

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Southern author Julia Reed responds to a question at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The estate of a writer who chronicled Southern food and life will be auctioned next month to benefit a foundation created to continue her philanthropy.

Neal Auction Co. says Julia Reed’s estate includes art, furniture and other items from her homes in New York, New Orleans and Greenville, Mississippi.

They’ll be auctioned online Feb. 5 to benefit the Julia Evans Reed Charitable Trust.

Phone, absentee and online bids will be taken.

Reed died in August of cancer.

She was a contributing editor to Garden & Gun magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South, and wrote numerous books about the region.

This December 2020 photograph provided by Neal Auction Co. shows the painting “Father of Waters – History of Mud,” by William Dunlap. It is among many artworks and other items collected by the late author and journalist Julia Reed, whose estate is to be auctioned Feb. 5, 2021. Proceeds will go to a trust created to continue Reed’s philanthropy. (Neal Auction Co. via AP)