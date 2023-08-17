Famous fried chicken in the front seat of your car

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — At the original Rouses Market.

Where it all started back in 1960.

History is happening again in Houma.

It’s Rouses’ first drive-thru.

And what you get when you drive through is Rouses’ famous fried chicken.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood driving through this brand-new drive-thru.

The chicken is double-dipped in the batter.

It’s from the Rouses’ family recipe that goes back three generations.

