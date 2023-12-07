Martin Scorsese will be honored with the prestigious David O. Selznick Achievement Award in February, the Producers Guild of America said Thursday.

“Marty’s trailblazing career as a producer, marked by decades of bold, breakthrough projects, demands to be celebrated,” said PGA Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain in a joint statement. “His mastery and unwavering commitment to the craft are truly unparalleled.”

A three-time PGA Award nominee with six decades of producing credits, Scorsese recalled the first time he was honored by the guild.

“In March 1965, I was flown out to Los Angeles by the PGA to receive an award for my student film ‘It’s Not Just You, Murray!’ I was 22 at the time. At the same event, a much older filmmaker was also being honored. His name was Alfred Hitchcock,” Scorsese said in a statement. “58 years later, I’m proud to say that I am now the much older filmmaker. And I’m touched and extremely honored to be receiving an award named after a true legend among producers, David O. Selznick. It makes me feel like I’ve come full circle.”

In addition to “ Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese’s producing credits include his own films like “Hugo” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” as well as those from others, including Hollywood productions, indies, documentaries, foreign films and those from first time directors. He’s also produced television, including “Boardwalk Empire.”

Surprisingly, Scorsese has never won the guild’s top award for best theatrical motion picture.

Scorsese will accept the honor at the Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, joining the ranks of previous honorees like Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Kevin Feige.