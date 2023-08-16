NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Do you have the singing voice that it takes to be the next “American Idol?” Well, now’s your chance to sign up to audition virtually with “Idol Across America.”

The hit ABC singing competition show is entering its 22nd season overall, and 7th on ABC.

The virtual auditions are the first round of auditions for Idol hopefuls to sing for producers face-to face and get real time feedback. All the virtual auditions will take place over Zoom if you sign up.

Get your voices ready, the producers want to hear what you’ve got.

Sr. Supervising Producer Brian Robinson, “We’re looking for someone who stands out. Someone who’s a star, you can pick up on that from the moment you meet them, even before you hear their voice. It’s about personality, picking a great song, someone that commands a stage and commands an audience. We’re so excited, around New Orleans with its history of music, some of the best talent comes from that area.”

Louisiana had a winner in 2019 when Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy took home the “American Idol” crown.

Visit the show’s website to sign up for next year’s season.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts