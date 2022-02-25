NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The wait is almost over!

“American Idol”’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall is set to premiere on February 27 at 7:00-9:00 PM CT on WGNO.

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation.

“‘American Idol’ Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Superstars”

Click here to watch a Youtube video of what you can expect from the season.

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.