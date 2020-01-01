America Ferrera is pregnant with baby No. 2

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their second baby.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress and activist surprised her fans with an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, revealing the happy news with a baby bump picture alongside Williams and their 19-month old son, Sebastian.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera wrote.”Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

In the sweet photo, the family is posing in the snow, and Ferrara lovingly cradles her belly.

Ferrera and Williams married in June 2011, and welcomed Sebastian in May 2018.

For her first baby shower, she celebrated at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles with water and her best friends.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” Ferrera wrote at the time.